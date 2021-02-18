You may call it to be a resultant of the Taliban's ever increasing stronghold through insurgent attacks or choose to blame Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) which never fails to provide unconditional aid to these regional terror groups, either refraining from taking any action till now or helping them escape freely that they have now started threatening people openly on social media and other public platforms.

In a latest, the Pakistani Taliban terrorist, who nine years ago alleged to have shot and badly wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, has threatened her once again, saying in a tweet that "there would be no mistake, next time."

However, Twitter on Wednesday permanently suspended the account with the threatening post.

Why was he let loose?

Moved by the threat, Yousafzai herself took to twitter and asking both the Pakistan military as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how the terrorist, identified as Ehsanullah Ehsan, escaped from government custody.

"This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media," she tweeted. "How did he escape?" she questioned.

Ehsan was reportedly arrested in 2017, but somehow managed to escape in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by the ISI. So far, the circumstances under which he was arrested and his escape have been shrouded in mystery.

Now, Ehsan, since his escape, has been interviewed repeatedly and spoken to various Pakistani journalists via the same Twitter account time and again.

Being a longtime member of the Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as they are known, the terrorist, in a tweet written in Urdu language threatened Yousafzai to "come back home because we have a score to settle with you and your father."

"This time there will be no mistake," the message was added.

It has been said that Ehsan has had more than one Twitter account, all of which have been suspended now.

The grisly past

The Taliban terrorist has been charged for attacking a Pakistani army's public school in 2014 that claimed 134 lives, mostly children, while some as young as five years old.

He has also openly taken responsibility for attacking Yousafzai and two other girls in 2012 in an assassination attempt in retaliation of her campaign for women education. It is said that Ehsan had walked up to the girls who were nearly 15 then and were travelling in a school bus after taking an exam, asked for their names and fired three bullets instantly.

Yousafzai was badly hit in the head with a bullet and remained unconscious and in critical condition at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, until she was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, where her condition later improved later.

The incident had sparked global outrage against her assailants and outpour of support for the young girl, with Deutsche Welle reporting in January 2013 that Yousafzai has become "the most famous teenager in the world".

Malala's father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, was a teacher and ran a co-education school in Swat Valley for both boys and girls. After the Taliban took control of the area, particularly between 2007 to 2009, schools were ruthlessly destroyed and women were barred from receiving education.

In various reports, authorities have claimed that Ehsan was never charged during his years in military custody but they also never explained exactly how he managed to leave the country and travel to Turkey, where he is believed to be living as of now, without being caught even for once.