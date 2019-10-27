Telugu movie Whistle, the dubbed version of Atlee's Tamil film Bigil, has not only got the career-best opening for Vijay at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but also remained strong on the second day. The Vijay-Atlee combo has made a huge fan following in the Telugu states with their previous films like Theri and Mersal. The filmgoers were curious about their third combo movie. The promos of its Telugu version struck the chord with the audience and doubled their expectations.

The distributors booked over 700 screens across the Telugu states to cash in on the hype surrounding the movie. Having decent advance booking, Whistle opened to superb response and collected Rs 4 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on the first day. It became a career biggest opener for Vijay in the Telugu states. But the film garnered mixed talk from the viewers in these states. Many thought that word of mouth might take a toll on its collection on the following days.

Surprisingly, the Vijay-Atlee third combo film was least affected by the word of mouth as it witnessed just 20 percent drop against the trend of over 50% decline on the second day. Whistle has collected approximately Rs 3.20 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on the first day, taking its total collection to Rs 7.20 crore gross.

The Telugu version of Bigil has returned Rs 4.50 crore to its distributors in the Telugu states. Kaushik LM, a film trade observe, tweeted, "#ThalapathyVijay's #Whistle is holding strong in AP TS. Good Opening weekend going on.. First, 2 Days Total Share is 4.5 CR, Total Gross is around 7.20 CR #BigilTelugu." Many film trade observers are surprised over the performance of Bigil in the Telugu states. Here is what they said after seeing the second-day collection of Whistle at the AP/TS box office.

Raghu Nandan Reddy tweeted, "#Whistle Very good hold on Day 2 in Telugu states with worth shares numbers are 80%+ of day 1 All set to recover over 65% in 3 days the first weekend in Telugu states #Bigil." Sridevi Sreedhar tweeted, "#ThalapathyVijaywho has never made a conscious effort to create a market in AP and TS has finally surpassed every other Tamil hero .. His #Whistle takes the best opening among dubbed movies in Telugu states in recent times. #BigilDiwali #BigilBlockbuster."

Rajasekar tweeted, "#Bigil Telugu version #Whistle crossed 7cr gross in AP and Telangana. Good hold on day 2. Looks like another profitable film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the Telugu States, Hindi market should be his next target ."