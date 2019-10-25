Director Atlee's Telugu movie Whistle starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara (Nayantara), has impressed the audience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and received positive review and rating.

Whistle is a sports action film, which is the dubbed version of Bigil. Director Atlee has written the script and dialogues for the movie in collaboration with S Ramana Girivasan. Kalpathi S Aghoram has produced it under his banner AGS Entertainment. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.44 hours.

Whistle movie story: The film is about a coach to the women's football team (Thalapathy Vijay). How hard does he push them towards success? How does avenge his best friend's death? What kind of struggles does face to fulfill the latter's dream. Answers to these questions form the crux of the film.

Analysis: Atlee has chosen a routine story, but added a beautiful message to Whistle. His screenplay is predictable, lengthy and loaded with a lot of mass elements. The first half of the film is entertaining and some parts of the second half are very engaging. But there are some aspects, which seem to be never-ending, say the audience.

Performance: Vijay has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Whistle. Nayanthara has good scope for acting and she has done good job. Her chemistry with Thalapathy is good. Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Rajkumar, Devadarshini, Yogi Babu, Soundararaja and others have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Whistle has brilliant production values. AR Rahman's songs and background score, GK Vishnu's cinematography, action choreography, dialogues, special effects, art direction, costumes and makeup are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Whistle movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict and ratings:

#Whistle Ratings: Vijay 3*/5 (for fans) VFX 1*/5 Action 3*/5 Direction 3*/5 Editing 2*/5 Screenplay 0.5*/5 Cinematography 2*/5 Baground Music 2*/5 Story 2*/5 Music 1*/5 Overall Film Rating 1.5*/5 #Whistle #BigilDiwali #Whistlediwali #Bigil #OneWordReview "No Sound"

Just Finished Watching #whistle Blockbuster Written All over It Thalapathy Vijay Outperforms Every other Actor in the film. Best Film of This decade Nanba @Atlee_dir You are the best 3.5/5 Don't miss watching this in Theaters #blockbusterwhistle

#Bigil #Whistle Review – Predictable Sports Drama With A Nice Message Rating: 2.5/5 Overall, #Bigil is a lengthy & predictable mass loaded sports drama. It's a one-time watch that leaves us with an exhausted feeling at the end. #BigilReview First Half Report: Lavish production values and @Atlee_dir mark stylish presentation make the routine #Bigil first half watchable. Final Report: Parts of the second half are very engaging, but there are some that feel never-ending. Overall, #Bigil is a tiring sports drama held together by dazzling visuals and #Vijay

#WhistleReview Disappointing sports drama with a gangster angle. Weakest among #atlee films! Poor screenplay. Poor production values (Football scenes ) Character of #Royappan and #ARR music dept. standsout! Other than that, not even worth half the hype!!! 2/5 #Whistle