Vivek Oberoi has been in news these days for his upcoming movie PM Narendra Modi. Now he made headlines for his recent statement hinting at joining politics in future.

Vivek's film, which is a biopic on the Prime Minister of India, has been in controversy for being released around the election time. A lot of people, including the opposition, accused Vivek and the makers of the movie of making a propaganda film in order to influence polls.

While the controversy is still fresh, Vivek now suggested that he might join politics, and contest elections from Vadodara in 2024.

"If I join politics, I might think of contesting from Vadodara in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just because of the love and affection people gave PM Narendra Modi when he contested from here," India Today quoted him as saying when asked if he would want to enter politics.

Vivek's statement is being widely discussed on social media as some supported the idea of him joining politics, while some others ridiculed him.

"Vivek....leave film industry n join politics...u r tooooo gooooood [sic]," said one Twitter user. Another one tweeted, "Career in films was a disaster. Now it's time to extend the same to politics".

The movie PM Narendra Modi was initially supposed to be released on April 5, but its release got delayed due to a plea filed at the court questioning the timing of its release. The opposition wants the film to be released after elections, but the makers of the movie want it to be out as soon as possible.

PM Narendra Modi is now likely to hit the theatres on April 12.