PM Narendra Modi, the controversial biopic on the life of India's current prime minister, will not release on April 5, 2019. Sandeep Singh, the producer of the film tweeted, "This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon."

The film's director Omung Kumar has also been quoted by ANI as saying, "Suspense! The film isn't releasing tomorrow, not on 5th April. But it'll be done soon, you'll get to know. We don't want to tell you the date now. The opposition had come forward, tried things. It's late but we know what date to release it on."

The PM Narendra Modi movie release date is now April 12, 2019, according to the search results of Google. April 12 was the original release date of the film in any case before it was rescheduled to April 5 due to a so-called "public demand".

Objections were raised by the Opposition over the PM Narendra Modi movie's release right ahead of the general elections in India. A petition had been filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by a Congress Leader, saying that the PM Narendra Modi movie is being released to influence voters before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that it needs to be investigated whether black money was used to make the PM Narendra Modi film. "It is a bogus film of a flop hero, a flop producer and is made on a flop person who has proved to be a zero," Surjewala added.

However, the EC has dismissed the plea and said that there is nothing objectionable in releasing a film passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of the elections. The EC did not find the PM Narendra Modi biopic as violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The release date of the PM Narendra Modi biopic has been postponed after the Supreme Court of India (SC) agreed to hear the plea. The SC will hear the plea on Monday, April 8, 2019, headed by Justice SA Bobde. The release date of the film will then be decided. As of now, Google informs us that it is April 12, 2019, even before the court's verdict.