A group of women, dubbed the 'Blue Gang' have launched an awareness drive to spread information about the problems on alcohol consumption in Chhattisgarh's Bastar. The 13-women gang is based in Bastar's Shanti Nagar ward and keeps a close eye on the drinking menace in the area.

Apart from just keeping watch, the women also provide counselling to alcohol addicts in order to encourage them to choose better ways of living. The volunteers focus to spread awareness especially amongst drivers of public transport who make up a huge number of alcoholics in the area.

What's more? The women patrol the area from eight to twelve at night, mainly to intervene in case of a fight where the involved are drunk. They also keep a check on hotels to ensure that they close on time.

Talking to ANI, here's what one of the women of the Blue Gang had to say:

"We face problem at our own home when our husbands drink alcohol and create a ruckus at home, that's when we decided to tackle the issue. We want the others to change along with our husbands."

The gang spares no area of Shanti Nagar, visiting bus stands, hotels and even dark corners without streetlights so as to ensure no one is caught outside drunk.

A police officer from the Shanti Nagar area has also chipped in, praising the women for taking a stance and helping to keep the alcohol problem in check. He told ANI:

"These women are doing a great job. They are visiting all the susceptible areas and intervening whenever there is a problem. The police are also helping them in this initiative."

With the area reeling under the issues of Naxal terrorism, alcohol has slowly emerged as a new problem affecting a large number of homes, especially amongst the youth. The recent rise in alcoholism, especially amongst drivers who engage in irresponsible drinking has lead to a huge number of accidents in Bastar.

[With inputs from ANI]