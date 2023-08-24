Alia Bhatt has been at the target of troll attacks these days. Every statement the diva makes comes under virtual attack. After recently being slammed for revealing how Ranbir Kapoor asks her to wipe off her lipstick, Alia has now revealed that she wore a 3000 kg lehenga. Yes, a 3000 kg lehenga. And netizens are not in a mood to spare the actress this time too.

What Alia Bhatt said

"Kudmayi was shot right after my wedding, and I think I was wearing a 3000 kg lehenga because it was really heavy. I had to walk like a dream. I was like why do brides do that to themselves? Like why? But I did it for the movies," Alia said in an interview.

Social media is unhappy with Alia throwing shade at brides who wear heavy lehengas on their wedding. Many feel she keeps talking about promoting her own wedding look and downgrading others' wedding look every now and then.

Netizens not having any of it

"Alia bestie, pls don't make people hate you more than they already do by saying such things some people are tired of defending you," wrote another user. "Just because you have worn a hundred lehengas in your lifetime doesn't give you the right to judge for someone's else's big day. Also her voice 'reaching a certain decibel' Now I get you Ranbir," was another one of the comments.

Alia gets slammed

"She wore s lighter costume for her own wedding which is okay, but then she is pulling down the idea of brides wearing heavy lehengas. she is basically trying to convey that her wedding outfit was the best since it was simple and all should follow that. This is not the first time she has highlighted this, in many interviews she has spoken about how she wanted a simple wedding and bla bla.It is more like she was trying to prove this to the world," one Reddit user opined.

"Deepika's lehenga was 30kilos , designer promised me 3000," another one commented. "That's exactly where she got that figure from. Watched a reel on insta where DP was shooting for Ram Leela wearing a 30 kg lehenga. Alia - "Let me just multiply that number by a 100 in my next interview," a social media user reacted. "Where is that numner coming from?" asked one more Reddit user.