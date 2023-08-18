Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undeniably the most adorable couples of the industry. While the two enjoy a massive fan following, the power couple often grabs the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Alia's recent statement about Ranbir asking her to wipe off her lipstick as he likes her natural lip colour hasn't set well with many. While husband and wife do tend to share judgements and opinions with one another, since we are talking about a celebrity couple here, it becomes news.

Also, because their life is almost public, whatever they say or do comes under acute scrutiny. Even at times when Ranbir Kapoor has shared a lighter moment with Alia and pulled her leg, it has raised eyebrows. Let's take a look at all the times Ranbir Kapoor's statements on Alia Bhatt seemed problematic, controlling and toxic.

Ranbir - I always said I'm independent, detached, but I am very dependent on Alia ❤ pic.twitter.com/v4r80GNhhc — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) September 17, 2022

When Ranbir turned manchild and said he needs Alia Bhatt around him all the time, even when he goes to the bathroom: "I am actually very dependent on Alia Bhatt. Main bathroom nahi jaata without knowing ki Alia kidhar hain. Main khana nahi khaata without asking is she around. Mere liye bohot jaroori hain ki Alia is around me all the time," he said during the promotions of Brahmastra.

“I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than dal chawal. #Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything…,” said #RanbirKapoor reflecting on his marriage with #AliaBhatt #Ralia pic.twitter.com/7NSJbaFoIv — HT City (@htcity) June 24, 2022

Equating Alia Bhatt to 'dal chawal': "2022 mere liye bahut bada saal raha hai. Meri shaadi hui hai is saal, wo bahut hi khoobsurat chiz rahi hai meri life mai. Mai filmo mai ye kehta tha ki 'shaadi is dal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kabab, hakka noodle bhi hona chahiye. But boss, zindagi ke tazurbe ke bad dal chawal hi best hai. Jo Alia hai meri life mai, wo dal chawal mai tadka hai and achaar hai," he said during the promotions of Shamshera.

When he hoped Raha looks like Alia but doesn't imbibe her personality: "I hope (Raha) looks like Alia. She'll be a nicer-looking person if she looks like her. I just hope she has my personality rather than hers because I can't have two women like Alia in the house. Alia has a very loud personality; she talks quite loud and is vivacious. Two girls at home like that would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit more quiet and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia," Ranbir told GoodTimes.

When Alia Bhatt revealed Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like it when her voice goes above a certain decibel: "I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it's not fair and it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy," she told Vice.com.

Ranbir called out Alia Bhatt's 'bad bathroom habits' on national television: "The one which I tolerate (about Alia) is sometimes, not sometimes, her bathroom habits of throwing the towel somewhere and her makeup remover somewhere. I have OCD, so whenever she comes out of the bathroom, I can see a total mess. So that's what I tolerate about her," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Why he wouldn't play football with Alia Bhatt: "If I beat her, I know I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she will really sulk with me," he told Puma.

heres the video btw pic.twitter.com/tnOo2A2Q2C — ـ (@sharisfafi) August 15, 2023

Ranbir asks Alia to wipe off her lipstick: "After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because, one thing, my husband, when he wasn't my husband, when he was my boyfriend as well, and we used to go out, he used to be like, 'Wipe that off',because he loves the natural colour of my lips," Alia told Vogue during a makeup session.

Fat shaming Alia Bhatt: "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere, but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is," Alia Bhatt was saying in an interview promoting Brahmastra when Ranbir Kapoor interrupted her and said, "Well I can say somebody has phailod." After massive backlash, Ranbir did apologise to Alia Bhatt and their fans for the insensitive statement.