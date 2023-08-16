Ever since her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt keeps sharing tid bits about their marital world. And while the couple's fans seem to enjoy and love whatever they reveal, its not the same this time around. Alia, in a recent video revealed how Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like her wearing lipstick and asks her to "wipe it" off. She revealed that the Kapoor lad loves her natural lips colour.

Social media has gone furious ever since the video came out. Many have called Ranbir Kapoor a controlling and problematic husband. Many have also questioned his misogynist views and have also asked Alia to remain vigil.

Ranbir doesn't like Alia's lipstick

"After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because, one thing, my husband, when he wasn't my husband, when he was my boyfriend as well, and we used to go out, he used to be like, 'Wipe that off', because he loves the natural colour of my lips," Alia said. This was enough to stir up a controversy on social media.

Social media shocked

"She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well she might think it's cute but it's not. Her husband doesn't like if her voice goes above certain decibel, her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she be wearing. Based on how she's narrating, it smells like misogyny," one user wrote. "My husband, my wedding - gurrllll catch a breath. It's not cute anymore. Does she really have nothing substantial to talk about? And literally anything she says about Ranbir just portrays him as such an unlikable personality. This PR needs to stop ASAP! Focus on your acting career bro. Your wedding was amazing but it's about time you MOVE ON!" another user wrote.

Comments pour in

"The more I listen about Ranbir Kapoor the more I feel scared for her. If your bf/husband is telling you to wipe your lipstick that the biggest sign for you to run! It is not cute or funny at all! Can not believe the most celebrated actress at this moment of India is going through this," a social media user wrote. " Adulting is realising find your Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh and run from Ranbir Kapoors," one more of the comments read.

This is not the first time when Alia's certain revelation about Ranbir Kapoor has whipped up a storm. Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir doesn't like her voice going above a certain decibel.