Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, seems to have failed to "wow" the audience. The much-awaited film, that dropped on Netflix, has received lukewarm response on social media. The film marked Alia Bhatt's debut into Hollywood. It stars Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot in lead roles. Many have compared the film to the MI series and said that it seemed like a 'bad copy' of it.

Reviews pour in

"Heart of Stone is a lifeless spy movie clone that is destined to become background viewing," one user wrote. "#HeartOfStone is... bad. it's a poor mission: impossible copycat filled with boring storytelling & blandly executed action. gal gadot, alia bhatt, jamie dornan are there & while i've no sympathies for the zionist, it feels bad to see alia & jamie's talents being wasted," another user wrote.

More reviews

"She can't act and her career is totally dependent on films like #WonderWoman and other action films #GalGadot #HeartOfStone," a social media user opined. "#HeartOfStone is like the worst version of #MissionImpossible7 we could've gotten: generic action sequences, horrendous dialogue with cardboard delivery and ill-conceived commentary on AI. This Gal Gadot franchise hopeful is off to a ROUGH start," one more comment read.

Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes

"Stop forcing Gal Gadot, the #ApartheidIsrael supporting Ex-military supporter down our throats. Not interested in this subtle artwashing of Israeli war crimes. Cancelling my membership. #HeartofStoneNetflix #HeartOfStone," read another one of the comments.

There were few positive reviews on the film as well. But majority seemed to have drifted towards negative reviews. On the rating aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, Heart of Stone has so far received just 33% score based on 53 reviews.