Alia Bhatt is resigning queen of Bollywood and now she is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The trailer of the film was unveiled in the Tumdum fan event in Brazil.

Heart of Stone

It's Gal Gadot vs Alia Bhatt

In the film Heart of Stone, Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, who appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan).

Alia Bhatt

What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission follows the numbers and trusts no one

Comes in Alia as a fierce antagonist.

Alia Bhatt

"You think you know everything but the world is about to see the truth," says Keya (Bhatt) in the trailer.

From packing punches to aiming at her opponents as she points a gun toward them. The trailer sees Stone vs Keya's race to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, desi fans couldn't keep seeing Alia as a stunning villain, mouthing some hard-hitting dialogues with intensity, holding a gun to opposing Gal in the film.

Take a look at how netizens praised Alia Bhatt's short yet impactful part in the trailer.

A user wrote, "Alia Bhatt playing the antagonist in her first Hollywood movie is what i'm here for !!"

Alia shared the trailer on her social media.

Responding to Alia's post, Gal Gadot dropped a heart emoji. Alia Bhatt's mom, actress Soni Razdan said, "Arre wah!"

Zoya Akhtar said, "Alia [heart emojis]"

Guneet Monga wrote, "Go Go Go, Alia Bhatt."

Take a look at the Tumdum event where Alia Bhatt posed with Jamie and Gal.

Heart Of Stone is directed by Tom Harper. The movie will debut on Netflix on August 11.

