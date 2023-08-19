Alia Bhatt has revealed being a fan of Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav. Throughout the journey, Alia kept rooting for her half-sister Pooja Bhatt and also, Elvish Yadav. Alia recently gave a shoutout to Elvish Yadav on social media. And, guess who called her out for that tweet? Swara Bhasker!

During a recent AMA session, a user asked Alia Bhattt, "Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye" (Say something about Elvish Yadav). Alia responded, "Systummm (two red heart emojis)." A user reminded the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress of the offensive social media exchange between Swara Bhasker and Elvish Yadav back in 2021.

"Hello @aliaa08,This is Elvish Yadav, the person you're showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $'exual h@rassm€nt directed at @ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you," he wrote. After the post grabbed attention, Swara Bhasker also retweeted it.

— RheA (@rheahhh_) August 16, 2023

What happened back in 2021

Back in 2021, during a social media exchange, Swara Bhasker had accused Elvish of pointing out some wrong political facts. "Liar liar! Chaddhi (underwear) on fire!" she had written. Reacting to it, the Systummm guy had written, "Excessive m@sturb@tion makes you blind was a myth but swara didi isko sahi prove karri hai. GST word use kiya mene swara?"