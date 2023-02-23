Actress Swara Bhasker's marriage with Samajwadi party leader Fahad Ahmad has led to an array of controversies with the right-wing scrutinising the couple heavily. The couple announced they tied the knot on February 16 under the special marriage act. As soon as the couple announced their marriage, Swara's old tweet addressing Fahad as 'bhai' and advising him to get married soon emerged. Fahad reacted to the trolling and called it a 'joke between a husband and a wife.'

Next was VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi's comments that Swara would face the same fate as Shraddha Walker, who was strangled to death, chopped into 35 pieces and stored the body in a fridge by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. "She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too," Sadhvi Prachi said.

Now, the latest to join the list is Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das who has given an ultimatum to the actress for marrying a Muslim. "Swara Bhasker has openly chanted Insha Allah and Bharat tere tukde honge," he said. Raju Das congratulated the actress for wanting to spend nights with 1000 men, taking a dig at her husband's community. Referring to Swara's bhai tweet, he said, "She got married to a community where brothers and sisters get married and then do talaq, talaq, talaq."

Not just the right wing, Swara-Fahad's marriage didn't go well with the Islamic scholars too. They have called the wedding illegal under Islamic laws as Swara Bhasker has not accepted Islam.