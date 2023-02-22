Social media is buzzing with news of The Kashmir Files, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt winning big at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. However, we would like to clarify that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the ongoing Dadasaheb International Film Festival Award are completely two different awards.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honour in the field of cinema curated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast. Starting in 1969 the prestigious award ceremony is held annually and only one individual is honoured for his or her outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry. Asha Parekh is the recent recipient of this honour.

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

On the other hand, Dadasaheb International Film Festival Award (DIFF) is a private ceremony launched in 2016. According to its official website, "the aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences."

However, director Vivek Agnihotri's tweet about his win at DIFF has been misleading. He wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles wins the 'Best Film' award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and all the people of India for your blessings." This is not the first time the usage of Dadsahel Phalke's name is creating confusion.

Experts have been raising concerns over the misleading usage of Dadasaheb's name by various private organisations. When netizens pointed out the differenc, an agitated director wrote, "When you succeed, many people feel they have failed. First, they doubt you, then discredit you, then they label you, malign you, then they spread lies about you, then they fact-check you and confirm their lies... and that's when you must know that your success is real."

When you succeed, many people feel they have failed. First, they doubt you, then discredit you, then they label you, malign you, then they spread lies about you, then they fact-check you and confirm their lies… and that’s when you must know that your success is real. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 22, 2023

Here is the list of winners at this year's event:

Best Film - The Kashmir Files

Film Of The Year - RRR

Best Actor - Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt (Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Critics Best Actor - Varun Dhawan (Bhediya)

Critics Best Actress - Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

Best Director - R Balki (Chup)

Best Cinematographer - PS Vinod (Vikram Vedha)

Most Promising Actor - Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Manish Paul (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sachet Tandon (Maiyya Mainu – Jersey)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Neeti Mohan (Meri Jaan – Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Best Web Series - Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (Hindi)

Most Versatile Actor - Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Television Series Of The Year - Anupamaa

Best Actor In A Television Series - Zain Imam for Fanaa (Ishq Mein Marjawaan)

Best Actress In A Television Series - Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry - Rekha

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry - Hariharan