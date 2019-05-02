Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed who was designated as a global terrorist at the United Nations on May, 1 is hiding at a "safe place in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad," the dossier shared by the Indian government with the UN revealed. Masood was put under house arrest after the Indian Air Force struck the Balakot training camp of JeM and was later shifted to Islamabad from his residence in Bahawalpur. He is believed to be protected by Pakistani's Inter-service Intelligence ( ISI).

The Pakistani government, according to the dossier, has even provided protection to the relatives of JeM chief especially after Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel. Sources told ANI that they were provided additional security cover as threats of the Indian attack on Masood and his family members loomed largely.

"After the Pulwama attack, he was put under house arrest at Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, post 'Balakot Attack' (26.02.2019) and now has been recently shifted to a Safe House in Islamabad," the dossier shared by the Indian intelligence agencies with the UN stated.

It also mentions that the Jaish is spreading its operations to Afghanistan and planning attacks against the government and the coalition by joining hands with the Taliban.

Has Jaish become more dangerous post-Pulwama terror attack?

As per the dossier, there is no let-up in the terrorist training and new recruitments by the JeM post the Pulwama attack. Both Masood and his brother, Maulana Rouf Asghar, are active in the new recruitments of youth in the militant folds and there are many student wings that are being run by the outfit.

Student wings named Taiba- Al-Murabitoon (Student movement for Ideological and Geographical Defence of Islam and Pakistan), Al-Rehmat Trust are some of the organisations which are actively pursuing the youth to wage Jihad (holy war) as per the Islamic laws (Shariah), the dossier said.

Most recently, the killing of two nephews of Masood Azhar in South Kashmir as well as the other killings of his relatives are projected as martyrdom ( Shahadat) by the Jaish in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir to motivate the youth to join the terror organisation and wage war against India.

As per the Indian agencies, the JeM goes on to distribute the pamphlets, videos, audio messages of the militants to intensify the recruitment process as well as radicalize more youth.

Masood Azhar is also believed to be heading the newly constituted swimming course at the JeM training school so that the youth are trained to engage the security forces in the sea-river-based operations.