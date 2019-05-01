After trying for some months, India finally gained a major diplomatic victory when the United Nations Security Council agreed to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a 'global terrorist.' The information was tweeted by India's permanent ambassador to UN, Syed Akbaruddin. His statement read, "Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list."

Several previous attempts by India to have Masood declared a global terrorist had been blocked by China using its status as a permanent member of Security Council. But on Wednesday, the country decided to lift its 'technical hold' and allow the UNSC Sanctions Committee 1267 to proceed in the matter.