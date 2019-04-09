After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its 2019 manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, people are saddened to know that there are no mentions of cow protection in its latest edition. Since 1984, the BJP has been carrying the cow protection and its welfare as one of their top priorities. The manifesto which went deep with rest core duties including the Ayodhya land dispute and nationalist sentiments forgot to favour cows this time.

This time the party has limited itself to mention the 'gaumatha' only once that too for 'gaushalas' (cow shelters). The cow shelters in the country will be linked to the promotion of organic farming and animal husbandry. Isn't it just sad that the term cow has not been mentioned in the manifesto?

For years the saffron party had a separate place for the cows in its heart and soul which has just vanished into thin air. The party which has blamed every other political party for the violence against the cattle and ban on cow slaughter has now shunned out on 'gaumatha'.

BJP and Gaumatha policies

The BJP had given its detailed plans over different schemes relating to the welfare of cows since 1984. Here are some:-

1984 - The party proposed a ban on cow slaughter.

1989 - Working towards the welfare of cows and a total ban on cow slaughter.

1991 - Again a total ban on cow slaughter and that no one has a fundamental right of trade or business to slaughter cows.

1996 - Policies for improved cattle breeding, amendment of Article 48 of Indian constitution (preserving and improving the breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter, of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle)

2004 - BJP recommends the implementation of the national cattle development board

2009 - BJP refers to Supreme Court judgement and said that keeping with the Directive Principles of State Policy, the necessary legal framework will be created to protect and promote cow and its progeny.

2014 - Department of Animal Husbandry will be suitably strengthened and empowered for the protection and promotion of cow and its progeny due to its contribution towards agriculture.

People's reaction

While the people who were searching for new policies related to cows in the latest BJP manifesto were left in serious disappointment, some of the netizens have brought up the question in social media.

Here are a few reactions:-

