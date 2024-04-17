Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is all set to embrace motherhood in September, is keeping a rather low profile, and is wrapping up her shoots before she finally takes maternity leave. The global star and dimpled diva is trying her best to keep herself busy and often shares how she is spending her mommy-to-be phase.

On Tuesday evening, Deepika shared a photo of a few fabrics that she knitted and hoped that she would share the final result. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "Hopefully il be able to share the completed version!

'Where is the baby bump?': Fans ask Deepika Padukone amid Singham Again shoot

And now, it seems, Deepika is back on the sets. The actor was clicked on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

She was papped in police uniform, as she is playing a female cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Deepika looked like lady Singham as she donned a police uniform with her hair neatly tied in a bun. She wore sunglasses, which accentuated her look.

Fans couldn't stop gushing as the actor returned to work after announcing her pregnancy in February. Eagle-eyed netizens spotted a slight baby bump. While some even wondered why her baby bump isn't visible as she is due in September.

On Wednesday morning, the pictures were shared on Zoom's social media handle but were deleted later.

However, the pictures have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

"Isn't she pregnant," asked a fan on Twitter.

Another mentioned, "Mother isn't mothering yet?"

The next one mentioned, "Kahan pe baby bump dikh raha hai?" ( Where is the baby bump?)

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February. The news came before the duo headed for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

The duo also danced their hearts out and pregnant Deepika also performed garba.

Reports of Deepika Padukone's pregnancy were doing social media rounds when the actor was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA Awards which she attended as a presenter.

About Singham Again

In Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Deepika plays Shakti Shetty in Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The film brings together all the major names from Rohit Shetty's cop universe.