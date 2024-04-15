Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine; the actor is soon going to embrace parenthood. The actor is keeping it low these days, as he is spending quality time with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh along with Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra, were in Kashi, Varanasi, where they offered their prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon exude royalty as they walk the Ramp at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. For the darshan, Ranveer opted for a light pink kurta and pyjama, while Kriti chose a traditional golden yellow salwar kameez.

Speaking to ANI, both actors expressed their gratitude for the visit. "Words cannot describe the experience I had today," Ranveer said. "I've been a lifelong devotee of Lord Shiva, and this is my first time here. I hope to return soon, this time with my mother."

Kriti added, "I visited Varanasi ten years ago for an ad shoot but didn't have much time to explore. This time, however, I had the privilege of visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. I feel incredibly blessed. There's a unique energy and vibe to this city."

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Kashi

Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh also walked the ramp as showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra's collection titled Banarasi Saree – a vibrant portrayal of Indian culture and craftsmanship.

Both Kriti and Ranveer were dressed in Banarasi silk ensembles. The ace designer, inspired by Banarasi handloom and handicrafts, showcased his collection to celebrate Indian heritage.

Who wore what?

For the show, Kriti donned a stunning red Banarasi silk lehenga, accentuated by a golden dupatta, a maang-tikka, and matching earrings.

Ranveer wore a golden silk kurta paired with a black dhoti and a matching shawl. He sported a longer hairstyle. He sported a long beard.

Ranveer and Kriti left the audience mesmerised with their outfits.

He described the experience as "a million times better than walking in Mumbai's 5-star banquet.".

Ranveer, quoted by ANI, said, "Backstage, I was talking to the other models, and we've all done our share of fashion shows, but this is something truly special. Walking on the banks of the Ganges felt a million times better than any Mumbai five-star venue."

Work Front

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. Kirti Sanon, who was recently seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, will next be seen in Do Patti.