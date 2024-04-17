Salman Khan fondly known as Bhaijaan is the heartbeat of the nation. Even a single bruise on his body grabs headlines. Bhai has been ruling the hearts for decades. Being a people person, Salman never fails to interact with his friends. However, Salman Khan who has been part of over100 films, had angered the Bishnoi gang.

Mumbai Police arrests culprits

On Sunday, two men on a motorbike fired three to five gunshots outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment.

The accused were arrested by Mumbai police on Tuesday.

Police in Mumbai said the two men approached on a motorbike early on Sunday morning and fired five rounds at Khan's apartment in the affluent Bandra neighbourhood before fleeing.

Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Kumar Palak, 21, were arrested near a temple in Kutch district in Gujarat on Monday night.

According to the police, the pair confessed to their involvement in the shooting incident outside Galaxy Apartments.

Eknath Shinde meets Salman -Salim Khan

After the arrest, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan and assured security and governance. CM also said that they will demolish the Bishnoi gang.

"There is no gang (war) in Mumbai. The Underworld has no (place) in Mumbai. This is Maharashtra, this is Mumbai. We will finish this (Lawrence) Bishnoi (gang) so that no one dares to do such a thing," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

Mumbai Police has been instructed to beef up security for Salman Khan and his family members after shots were fired outside his Bandra home.

"I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde said.

Not many are aware that, Salman Khan shooters stayed in Panvel for a month, recced his farmhouse, home and planned the firing.

'Date of death is fixed': Salim Khan after gunshot incident outside Galaxy apartment; Salman Khan goes out amid tight security

After Eknath Shinde met Salman and Salim. Noted screenplay writer and actor Salman Khan's father Salim Khan spoke to NDTV and said that the entire family has government protection.

Speaking to NDTV Salim said that the family didn't receive any extortion calls.

He added, "No extortion calls. But such things usually happen to extort. They may say the incident was over blackbuck but their aim is something else."

Salim Khan said, "The Mumbai Police acted swiftly and quickly made the arrests."

The two, police sources said, are members of a gang led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Tihar Jail for in cases of several high-profile murders, including that of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala and Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan after meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. The actor was spotted leaving his house. The video of the actor with his high security went viral on social media.

This happened even on Monday, a day after the gunfire incident, Salman Khan went out amid tight security.