You can love him, or hate him but can't ignore him. The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani often grabs headlines for his sartorial choices, media statements, his banter with paparazzi, his phone cover, merchandise line-up, stickers and much more.

The nation wants to know what does Orry do for a living. In a media interview. He acclaimed, " I am a liver, as I live..".

Orry's "I am a liver.." comment went viral in no time. His one-liner was fodder for members and social media exploded with hilarious memes. Orry also stayed inside the Bigg Boss 17 house for a day. If this wasn't enough, he was also seen in Koffee With Karan 8. In the last episode, he was at his candid best.

Known to be a star-kids bestie and mutual friend of every other actor. Orry never fails to impress social media users.

Orry poses with Malaika and Arhaan

Apart from being relevant, Orry is known for partying with everyone, be it Nick Jonas, BB 17 winner Munawar, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora or Deepika Padukone.

The social media star is in Dubai and spent some good time with his best buddies.

In one of the pics, Orry posed with Malaika Arora. Orry wore a wearing a striped suit while Malaika wore a blingy cropped top.

In another picture, Orry and Malaika were seen having a relaxed time. Orry can be seen dressed in a printed outfit while Malaika wore a parrot-green dress. There's a collage of Orry and Malaika as well featuring their different moods.

Another picture shows Orry can be seen posing with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan and designer Nandita Mahtani.

Orry shared a few images on his Instagram handle with Arhaan in the picturesque backdrop of the beautiful Dubai skyline and skyscrapers.

He captioned the picture, "All the lights can't turn off the dark."

Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Rasha Thadani wrote, "Orry and his two minions."

A section of netizens quizzed where was Arjun Kapoor as Malika was seen partying with Orry and her son Arhaan.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika celebrated a fun-filled Xmas bash with Orry.

Orry with Nick Jonas

Orry partied with Nick Jonas and his brother Kevin when the Jonas Brothers came to Mumbai for their first live-in-concert in India.

The welcome party was hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. In the pictures, he is seen posing with Nick Jonas, his brother Kevin, Adar Poonawalla, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora-Amita Arora, and Aditi Rao Hydari at the party.

Orry can be seen having a fun time with - Amrita and Malaika.

He captioned the post, "Everybody's posing but they're posing like me."

On Koffee With Karan season 8, Orry spilled the beans about his downfall, doppelganger, his relevance room and also revealed he has 'Minions'.

Orry on doppelganger

Orry said, "I am everywhere, and I take great pride in being Orry the omnipresent. But sometimes, people forget that I'm not a mystical creature, and I can't be everywhere. So, we do have the lookalikes that have to be sent out to hold the fort until I arrive."

Talking about his downfall Orry said, "I am not an actor, so I consider my life the movie I am acting in. When you see me on pap pages and on screen, that is the story I am telling. I am in the comment section, reading every review of the image. When everyone's like, '15 minutes of fame', 'this will end', 'he will vanish', 'the fame is getting to his head'. Yes, the fame is getting to my head. Yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone. I am planning my own downfall now."

"The time has come; anything that goes up has to go down. The brightest stars burn out the fastest. In the Orry office, we have a room called the relevance room, where all my minions, who have to dress up as me and think like me, are Orry 2, Orry 3, or Orry 4. They pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant; that's how I stay in the news. This is the hustle. Right now, we are planning my downfall. Then we will make a comeback," he added.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan. the couple tied the knot in December 1998, and after 18 years of marriage, they finalised their divorce in May 2017. They co-parent their only child, son Arhaan Khan, who was born on November 9, 2002.

She is currently, she is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.