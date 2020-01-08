While we don't feel Kareena Kapoor's face or body needs any type of photoshopping, a certain magazine didn't feel so. Lifestyle magazine Grazia India recently shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor on their social media page and landed in major soup. Many users noticed the heavy re-touching done on the photo and even called out the shoddy work done by the editing experts.

While one user wrote about Kareena's picture, "Itna zyada retouch kiya hai ki knees gayab ho gaya," another one wrote, "You just photoshopped her legs to half the size of her actual legs! Are you guys for real?"

Popular Instagram account Diet Sabya also shared the picture in his Instagram story and with someone's message saying, "She's so beautiful, why did they edit the photo so much? And by that I mean forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind. "Diet Sabya posted the picture and wrote, "Why?"

Kareena Kapoor Khan 'sliced thighs':

Earlier, a popular magazine had decided to give Kareena Kapoor's thighs an even better shape by slicing them. Not just that, they also executed tremendous Photoshopping skills on her already toned mid-riff. Kareena has always been one of the fittest and sexiest actress in the industry and we truly salute her for shedding off those extra kilos piled on during pregnancy and looking hotter than ever before. Did the magazine need to accentuate those features? Not really!

Kareena's Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor's latest release – Good Newwz – has been making waves at the box-office. The film which released on the year-end has been loved by the critics and audience alike. The plot revolves around the goof-up that happens when two couples undergo IVF.

Kareena Kapoor would next be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus – Takht. Though the film had been announced in 2018, it hasn't started shooting yet. As per reports, Karan and his team is busy doing a recce for places and set locations all over India and Europe. "He'd always planned to spend January on the final round of recce and will be exploring locations similar to the landscape of Rajasthan in countries across Europe. Massive sets will be erected everywhere — from Jaisalmer to Europe — for which a mammoth budget has been earmarked," Deccan Chronicle reported a source as saying.