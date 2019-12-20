Our film industry boasts of having some of the most beautiful ladies who have not only dominated the country, but in fact the world. Apart from their exceptional acting abilities, these divas also have some of the most gorgeous faces and bodies.

But every now and then, leading magazines have thought otherwise. From trying to glorify their features to giving them a better shape, these magazines have Photoshopped the actresses in the worst possible way. Let's take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan 'sliced thighs': A popular magazine decided to give Kareena Kapoor's thighs an even better shape by slicing them. Not just that, they also executed tremendous Photoshopping skills on her already toned mid-riff.

Kareena has always been one of the fittest and sexiest actress in the industry and we truly salute her for shedding off those extra kilos piled on during pregnancy and looking hotter than ever before. Did the magazine need to accentuate those features? Not really!

Priyanka Chopra 'armpits': Now who would not remember the whole fiasco over Priyanka Chopra's fair and smooth armpits. The obviously photo-shopped smoothened and whitened armpits gave rise to an instant meme fest.

However, Priyanka shot back with an un-photoshopped picture of herself flaunting her armpits. While sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Here is another "pit-stopping" picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries" (sic)

Aishwarya Rai 'fairer skin': While the world goes gaga over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's breathtaking beauty, seems like it just was not enough for a popular magazine which decided to make Aishwarya look fairer than she is by a few shades. Netizens lashed out at the magazine for trying to glorify fair skin and not appreciating Aishwarya's natural glow and beauty.

Parineeti Chopra 'dusky skin': Parineeti Chopra also became victim to a photoshop fail when a magazine decided to work their wonder on her complexion, arms and jawline. The picture looked nothing like that of Parineeti Chopra and drew flak from all corners.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline too was at the receiving end of a photoshop battle when a leading magazine retouched her face to an extent where it didn't seem like her real face at all. With freckles being hidden and her cheekbones made more prominent, the picture seemed more like a painting of hers than her original self.