The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against pro-Khalistan self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh on Tuesday, who has been absconding since March 18, informed sources said on Tuesday. The police have launched massive search and cordon operations in the state against activists of Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De'. However, his supporters claimed that he was already in illegal police custody.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police used massive force on Tuesday to physically remove hundreds of Sikh protesters, under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, who had laid siege to Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Chowk near Mohali after reports of the police detaining Waris Punjab De supporters.

However, the police arrested a large number of supporters, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons. The Punjab government has extended curbs on internet and SMS services till March 23 noon in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga and Sangrur districts; Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district; and areas in Mohali district.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government would take strict action against anyone who tried to disturb the state's peace and harmony. In his first reaction, Mann said he had received several calls from people praising his government.

"People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab. In this matter, we will support you," he said in a video message.

On Monday, the police invoked the NSA against five people linked to the 'Waris Punjab De'.

The stringent law has been invoked against Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeke and Harjit Singh, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

Six FIRs have been registered and 114 people arrested against elements of Amritpal Singh's outfit.

A team of the state police had chased Waris Punjab Da chief's convoy while he was on his way to Jalandhar on March 18 but he managed to escape on a motorcycle.

Two more aides arrested

Two more aides of pro-Khalistan self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Assam on Tuesday and lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail, a top police source said. A team of Punjab Police arrived at Dibrugarh's Mohanbari airport on Tuesday morning with the two arrested aides whose identities have not been revealed, according to the source.

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and four other associates are also lodged at the same prison. Harjit Singh arrived at the jail at around 8.30 a.m. in the morning.

When IANS asked Prasanta Kumar Bhuiyan, IG (Law & Order) of Assam Police, as to where Harjit Singh had first landed in Guwahati or the Jorhat Air Force base, he said: "I am not aware of whether Amritpal Singh's uncle and other aides were brought to Dibrugarh today or not."

Notably, Bhuiyan reviewed the security measures at Dibrugarh central jail on Monday. He held several meetings with district police officers and prison authorities.

"Intelligence failure"

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government that "how is everyone arrested, except Amritpal Singh", adding that "if he has he escaped, this is an intelligence failure".

The High Court continued hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the legal advisor of Waris Punjab De, requesting the court to direct the respondents to produce the fugitive self-styled Sikh preacher before it.

A bench of Justice N.S. Shekhawat asked Advocate General Vinod Ghai: "How did he (Amritpal Singh) escape?"

At this, he replied: "We have arrested other accused in the case."

The bench further asked how everyone, except Amritpal Singh, has been arrested.

"You have 80,000 police. How has he not been arrested? If he escaped, this is an intelligence failure. The entire police force is after him," said the bench.

Explaining further, the Advocate General said: "It happens sometimes. The G20 summit was also going on."

The High Court appointed advocate Tanu Bedi as amicus curiae in the case and adjourned the hearing for four days.

It has also sought a status report sought from Punjab.

The Advocate General further informed the court that the stringent NSA has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

"Amritpal Singh is absconding from the law. Raids have been conducted to apprehend and detain Amritpal Singh but he could not be detained so far and is absconding and concealing himself so the order cannot be executed to arrest and detain Amritpal Singh as per the orders of District Magistrate Amritsar issued under section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980.

"In this regard District Magistrate Amritsar has sent a report vide number Reader/DM/1/696 dated 20.03.2023 to the Judicial Magistrate first Class Baba Bakala, Amritsar, Punjab under section 7 (1) (a) of the said act", said Kuldeep Chahal, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, in his reply.

(With inputs from IANS)