Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is happily married to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, was in legal trouble when his sister-in-law Akanksha Sharma (an Ex-Bigg Boss contestant) dragged him and his mother in a domestic violence case against his brother Zoravar Singh.

Back in 2016, Akanksha had alleged that trio used to cause her mental and financial torture. She had claimed that when her mother-in-law used to force her to have a baby, Yuvraj too had pressurised her abiding by his mother's words.

"Yuvraj was a mute spectator to the suffering caused to my client by Zoravar and his mother. When Yuvraj and Zoravar's mother were pressurising Akanksha to have a baby, Yuvraj too had joined in to do the same. He too told Akanksha 'to have a baby'. He was hand-in-glove with his mother," an entertainment portal had quoted her lawyer as saying.

Besides filing a police complaint, she had made series of serious allegations as well. Akanksha had said that her husband was never interested in getting intimate with her, and on the other side, her mother-in-law used to force her to get pregnant. Akanksha had said that she and Zoravar had never gotten intimate even though they had stayed together for four months.

Akanksha about Yuvraj on national TV

Later when Akanksha made it to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10, she said on national television that although she had no issues with the cricketer or her then-estranged husband, she indirectly blamed her mother-in-law for the failed marriage. The contestant alleged that she was ill-treated by her and had no option but to part ways.

Yuvraj's mother on Akanksha's allegation on national TV

When asked to comment on Akanksha's accusations, Yuvraj's mother had told Hindustan Times: "First of all, this matter is sub judice and she (Akansha) is not allowed to speak. It goes under the contempt of court. There's a special petition I had filed. Anyone can understand the agenda here and everybody knows it. We are not allowed to speak on this matter."

Akanksha's false allegations and apology to Yuvraj and family

After four years of legal battle, Akanksha and Zoravar got divorced in 2019. The case was withdrawn after the lady apologised to Yuvraj and his family for making false allegations against them. "Findiing no other way to escape the process of law against her, Ms.Akanksha Sharma has apologised and admitted all her allegations to be false and incorrect and withdrawn the same, " the family had stated.