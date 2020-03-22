The country has come to a partial halt as the fear of coronavirus has risen. The cases are increasing day by day with the death toll rising to six. Amidst this, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and many others have shared a video showing concern and urging people across the globe to stay safe and sound. Joining the bandwagon, superstar Salman Khan has also shared a video to create awareness among the masses. Last night, he shared the video on social and asked his fans to follow precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the novel virus.

Salman Khan talks about the seriousness of Covid-19

Talking about the seriousness of the situation, he said, "Bus main, train main, market main, har jagah, toh kyun pange le rahe ho bahar ja ke? Ye public holiday nahi hai bhai. Ye bada serious mamla hai. Ye sab bandh karo bhai. (It's there on bus, train and market, everywhere. Why are you taking risk? This is not a public holiday. This is a serious matter. Stop this)."

Salman even shared some measures that could be adopted to be safe during this pandemic. He said, "Mask pehno, protect karo apne aap ko, haath dho, saaf suthre raho, logon se dur raho. Ye sab karne main kya dikkat hai aapko? Agar kisi ki jaan bach rahi hai, jaane bach rahi hai, sekdo jaane bach rahi hai, aapki khud ki, toh kyun nahi kar rahe ho aap? Karo yaar, ye zindagi ka sawaal hai. Please. Darkhwaast hai. (Wear mask, protect yourselves, wash your hands, keep yourself clean, maintain social-distancing. Why can't you do this if you can save so many lives, including yours? Please do. It's a request)."

Being self-quarantined, Salman has been channeling his inner artist and has shared a video of himself making an abstract sketch. He was humming Hrithik Roshan's iconic song from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai while sketching. In the past also, Dabbang star has been spotted sharing his artwork with the fans. Last seen in Dabbang 3, Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.