Disha Patani knows how to rock the gym like no other actress. While most of the B-Town divas opt for yoga and functional training, Disha is often seen doing martial arts, kickboxing and has been following core workout regime. Being self-quarantined, Disha has been spending most of her time with her cat. As most of the stars are right now trying to work out at home, some of them are really missing their core training at gyms. Disha Patani has also shared a slo-mo video of herself expressing how much she misses working out at her gym.

Disha is missing the action

In the video shared by Disha, she can be seen doing kickboxing effortlessly. She captioned her video with "missing the action" quote. MS Dhoni fame Disha can be seen donning all-black workout outfit. Her attire comprised of a black jacket with black workout pants and shoes. She completed her look with no-makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail. Recently, the Malang actress described her mood during quarantine time by sharing various expressions by her cat, Kerry. She captioned the images and wrote," Me, passing my days at home like this." (sic) She shared a very cute and adorable picture of her cat and we wish we could also cuddle with her."

Personal and Professional life

Patani is gearing up for 2020 and is on a spree of signing new projects. After the success of Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor, she has now bagged a pivotal role in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen 'KTina', and in 2021, she will be seen in 'Ek Villain 2'.

Glamourous Disha has been rumoured to be dating her Baghi 2 co-star, Tiger Shroff. They have been spotted together on various occasions. Although the duo has not cleared the air regarding the same but no doubt they make a perfect couple.