Actor Kangana Ranaut is the reigning queen of Bollywood, not only has she proved her mettle as a meticulous actor in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actress has now donned the hat of producer as well as a director with Tiku Weds Sheru. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, Kangana's Manikarnika Films has produced the movie and this is the first time the actor has ventured into production.

The actor has never shied away from speaking her heart and mind. Recently, she spoke about being a producer and also cited examples of how actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are also involved as producers.

Kangana Ranaut opens up on producing 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Speaking to Punjab Kesari, Kangana said, "Our heroes like Shah Rukh (Khan), Ajay (Devgn), Akshay (Kumar), they all are very involved as producers in the films they're acting in. But when a woman does it, people feel it's very new. My directors have always asked me to collaborate with them. They look forward to my opinion because obviously, I choose to work with only people who're collaborative. I've done three drafts of Tiku Weds Sheru myself. Sai has done five drafts. Even when we were collaborating on the music, I'd write three lines and he'd write three. When we went on floors, he's a very equipped director since he's done Revolver Rani in the past, but since I've been an actor in this film, I'd already conceptualised some scenes."

Tiku Weds Sheru

Ever since the film's trailer was released, netizens stormed the internet about the age difference that the protagonist. In fact, Nawaz kissing 27-year-old Avneet raised eyebrows. However, Nawaz during an interview cleared his stance.

Nawazuddin talks about Kissing Avneet in the film

Speaking to India Today, Nawazuddin said, "Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is 'nalli' (useless). They don't know romance. Everything today happens on Whatsapp, be it love, breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it."

Nawazuddin as Shiraz Khan Afghani, also known as Sheru. While Avneet will be seen in the movie as Tasleem Khan, also known as Tiku.

About Kangana's career

Kangana will be seen in the political drama Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade, Kangana will be seen as former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The actress produced and directed the film under the Manikarnika Films label.