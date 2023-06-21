Congratulations are in order for actor couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim as they welcomed a baby boy on June 21, 2023.

Sharing this wonderful piece of news, newly minted daddy Shoaib took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery noting much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.'

Deepika reshared Shoaib Ibrahim's Instagram stories

A day before their son's birth, actor Shoaib Ibrahim on June 20th celebrated his birthday with his family and Dipika. Sharing a picture of a cake with his wifey Dipika, Shoaib wrote, "This one as "papa to be" and Inshallah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon... cant wait myself. too many emotions too much excitement. Thank you so much everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. I love you all❤️."

The birthday cake Shoaib read, 'Papa to be'.

Dipika Kakar had previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year.

As soon as the news of Dipika and Shoaib becoming parents, fans and friends took to social media and congratulated the couple.

Personal and professional front

On the personal front, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other while they were shooting for the show Sasural Simar Ka. The couple tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal.

On the work front, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'. While Shoaib is seen as Rajveer Singh Bagga in the show Ajooni on Star Bharat. The show is also available on Disney + Hotstar.