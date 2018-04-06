It appears like K-pop sensation BTS (also known as Bangtan Boys, Bangtan Sonyeondan and Bulletproof Boy Scouts) is getting ready to release a new album. The band has shared a teaser, giving a hint of what to expect from it.

In the 8:52-minute teaser titled Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself Wonder, the members of the band are seen going through several dramatic and gory scenes, including tragedy and happiness. It is a montage that gives a hint of what the new album might offer.

BTS' teaser, which has several dark sequences, begins with one of the band members jumping into the sea. It has scenes with hands and face splashed with blood, an unconscious person being dragged out of a burning room, and some young people in trouble. However, the montage transitions into something brighter, with the band members having some fun.

The South Korean boy band hasn't revealed the release date of its new album, but it should happen soon as its teaser has surfaced. It is also reported that the title track of the album could be called Euphoria but it is not confirmed yet.

BTS released its third Japanese studio album titled Face Yourself Wednesday, April 4. It consists of 12 tracks, including has three original tracks Don't Leave Me, Let Go, and Crystal Snow.

BTS enjoyed massive success last year, with its previous EP, "Love Yourself: Her," having sold over 1.49 million copies since its release in September. The K-pop sensation was included on Forbes magazine's "30 Under 30 Asia" list in the entertainment and sports category for 2018.

The band comprising of seven singers -- V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, Jimin, RM and J-Hope – are unstoppable of late. Their 2017 album Love Yourself: Her, which has two hit tracks DNA and Mic Drop, was a huge success.