There is no stopping K-pop sensation BTS. The boy band, which is also known as Bangtan Boys, Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bulletproof Boy Scouts, has stormed Japan with its third Japanese studio album titled Face Yourself.

Released Wednesday, April 4, the new album consists of 12 tracks, namely, Intro: Ringwanderung, Best of Me, Blood Sweat & Tears, Not Today, MIC Drop, Don't Leave Me, Go Go, Crystal Snow, Spring Day, Let Go, and Outro: Crack. Of these, Don't Leave Me, Let Go, and Crystal Snow are original tracks.

The album also includes Japanese versions of songs from the band's previous albums Wings and Love Yourself: Her.

BTS' Face Yourself, which was released April 4, was on top of the Oricon Albums Chart as of Thursday (April 5) morning, according to Japanese music sales tracker Oricon (via Yonhap news agency).

The album topped the worldwide album download chart Wednesday after making it to the top 10 in 64 countries and the number one spot in over a dozen countries, including Germany, Brazil, Israel, Argentina, Malaysia, Denmark, Sweden and Singapore, reported Metro.

It added that the album peaked at number three in the US download charts, and number five in the UK, Australia and Japan.

The report went on to say that two tracks from Face Yourself -- Don't Leave Me and Let Go – charted in 35 countries.

BTS, consisting of V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, Jimin, RM and J-Hope, has been having a dream run of late, garnering fans from beyond the borders and winning international awards like the Best Boy Band and Best Fan Army awards at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the Favorite Global Music Star award at the 2018 Kid's Choice Awards.

It also won the Top Social Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017 and performed at the American Music Awards 2017.