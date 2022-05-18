The Golden State Warriors are now eight wins away from another NBA championship, and the next step in their quest begins Wednesday when they face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Both the teams have upset higher-seeded teams in intense conference semi-finals.

In a six-game series, the number three seeded Golden State won a tight matchup contest against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors hold the best regular-season record among the four remaining playoff teams. Golden State will have home-court advantage throughout the rest of the postseason as the team is undefeated at the Chase Center after their first two series.

Whereas, Dallas Mavericks are back in the conference finals for the first time since 2011. A top-tier defensive team led by one of the best offensive talents in the whole league, the Dallas Mavericks are no "pushover" heading into a series with an NBA Finals berth.

As for the Golden State Warriors, this is familiar territory for them, as they have now reached the Western Conference Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. On a quest to win yet another title, the Warriors have their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole fit and ready.

Let's look at when and where to watch the summit clash in India.

Schedule:

Game 1: Dallas vs Golden State - Thursday, 19 May, 6:30 AM

Game 2: Dallas vs Golden State - Saturday, 21 May, 6:30 AM

Game 3: Golden State vs Dallas - Monday, 23 May, 6:30 AM

Game 4: Golden State vs Dallas - Wednesday, 25 May, 6:30 AM

Game 5*: Dallas vs Golden State - Friday, 27 May, 6:30 AM

Game 6*: Golden State vs Dallas - Sunday, 29 May, 6:30 AM

Game 7*: Dallas vs Golden State - Tuesday, 31 May, 5:30 AM

Where can one watch the live broadcasting of GSW vs Mavericks?

The NBA Playoffs will be telecast live on VH1 and MTV.

Where can one live stream the clash between GSW and Mavericks?

One can live stream the match on Voot and JioTV