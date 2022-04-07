https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/770568/15th-edition-indian-premier-league-set-kick-start-its-rejuvenated-form-march-26.jpg

Newly-appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja is a man of many talents. Due to this, Chennai management has bestowed trust on him for leading the side in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Jadeja, who has earned the reputation of being a quality all-rounder in the game of cricket, seems is also pretty good at basketball.

Ravindra Jadeja posted a video of himself on Twitter in which he was seen playing basketball with his teammates and perfectly acing the skills to throw the ball into the basket without even looking at it. In the video, Jadeja made three attempts and acing all it. Accompanied by head coach Stephen Fleming, Jadeja was seen to be laughing and shared a few high fives with the coach.

Speaking of IPL, the CSK skipper is having a tough time leading the side as the Chennai franchise has yet to register a single victory in the tournament. In the season's opener, CSK was defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders by 6-wickets, followed by a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Notably, this is Jadeja's first assignment as a skipper in the Indian Premier League after former skipper Dhoni announced his decision to quit captaincy just two days before the tournament started.