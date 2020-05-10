The 'Handsome Hunk' Vicky Kaushal has been ruling the social media since the rumours of him dating Katrina kaif was out. Both the actors have now become a trending topic for the paparazzi, but neither Katrina nor Vicky has spoken anything about their relationship.

If reports are believed, it is, in fact, speculated that Vicky Kaushal might have broken up with his girlfriend Herlin Sethi because of Miss Kaif. And since then the duo has been spotted together for different public appearances or award functions.

When Vicky Kaushal was quizzed about his first crush in Bollywood

Since the whole world has come to a standstill amid Coronavirus Pandemic, all the actors have been quite active on social media since it is only the medium to interact with their fans and entertain them.

Actors have been posting pictures, doing virtual dates and doing Q/A sessions with their fans to pass their time.

Vicky's first crush was Madhuri Dixit

During one such Q&A session some time ago, Vicky Kaushal was quizzed by one of the users that, "Who was your first crush in Bollywood?"

And to everyone's surprise, it was not Katrina Kaif but was none other than Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit. Sharing an old picture with Madhuri Dixit wherein the 'Bhoot' actor was seen sporting a casual look in an orange hoodie, while Madhuri looked ravishing in a green outfit.

The picture was an old one when Vicky visited a dance reality show Dance Deewane, where the actor featured as one of the judges to promote one of his films.

In another interview, Vicky had said that he wanted to take Madhuri for a date and that he feels that she is quite hot.

Vicky's "AMAQ" session is always very funny and interesting too, I mean just look at his answer??? #VickyKaushal @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/zWLmD55pnc — ☆｡???? (@Dips13532950) May 9, 2020

On the professional front, the 31-year-old actor was last seen in Karan Johar's horror film, 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'. Now, Kaushal has numerous projects in his kitty including, Sardar Udham Singh. The biopic-drama is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2020.

Apart from this, he will also be seen as a lead in Karan Johar's upcoming multi-starrer 'Takht'. The period-drama will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead and is expected to release in December 2021.