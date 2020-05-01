The Dabangg Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is among the leading face of Indian Cinema. Being such a great actor and having a vast fan following, Salman somehow has got that masculine attitude of not respecting his co-actresses. Many top actresses have been quite vocal about Bhaijaan's ill behaviour.

In fact, he has time and again proven it that he considers himself better than his heroines. Also, his stubborn and outspoken nature can be very irritating sometimes, especially for his female co-stars.

That's not all, Salman has, on many occasions, taken sly digs at Katrina Kaif as well, despite the fact that the latter at one point of time was his lady-love. Salman himself recommended Katrina's name to various producers at the beginning of her career.

Love brewed between the two actors but as faith would have it, their love story didn't last long. Since then, Bhaijaan and Kat remain close friends, but the actress has come on the receiving end of the wrath of Salman many a time.

Here are 5 instances when Salman Khan insulted Katrina in public!

While the promotion of 'Bharat', Salman was seen brutally insulting his co-actress Katrina which made her quite uncomfortable. When Katrina Kaif was telling reporters about her role, that playing Kumud's role was quite special for her and was Kat's best role in her career so far, Salman Khan was quick to interfere and said, "Thank you, Priyanka."

Later on, when Katrina Kaif was asked how difficult was it to prepare for the film, Salman again poked his nose in between and answered on Katrina's behalf that, "Priyanka didn't give us enough time to prepare."

Lacking respect towards Katrina

In fact, when both Salman and Katrina went to promote their film 'Bharat' on the reality show Super Dancer 3, Kat and Shilpa were asked to shake a leg on their movie song. While everyone was enjoying their performance, Salman made it a point to yawn and go to sleep, showing no interest in their performance. Later he joined them and matched steps, showing that only he could add masala to the act. Katrina and Shilpa couldn't do much but high five each other in the end.

Belittling Katrina's career choice

In one interview, Salman was asked to express his views on if not acting, what another profession should Katrina pursue, the actor couldn't think of anything for a long time. However, when the interviewer suggested, "Maybe producer [since Katrina is planning on launching her production house later this year]", the actor's comment left everyone shocked.

He said, "Katrina should get married and produce children", which was downright insulting. Katrina Kaif's expression to this answer was testimony that she didn't like it, but again, she couldn't say anything because Bhaijaan wouldn't like it.

Isse bhi neeche jayenge aap?

Post Salman Khan and Katrina's breakup, the 36-year-old actress was called to promote her upcoming movie 'Tees Maar Khan' starring Akshay Kumar on Bhaijaan's most controversial show Bigg Boss.

Miss Kaif made a sparkling entry in a red-coloured gown and danced to her number, 'Sheila ki Jawani.

While speaking to her about her movie Tees Maar Khan, Salman once again tried to take a dig at her and said, "Aapne Abhi Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, hum sab ke saath kaam kar liya. Ab aapne pakda hai Ranbir Kapoor... isse bhi neeche jayengi aap? Isse bhi young chahiye." It made Katrina furious and she quickly wrapped up the shoot and left in anger.

Success has gone to her head!

Once Katrina and Salman Khan had appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show wherein both the actors spent some happy hours together. However, the happy hour turned into embarrassment hour quite soon when Salman's witty comment made everyone's jaw dropped and Katrina very uncomfortable.

Actually, when Kapil Sharma asked Katrina about her eating habits, within no time, Salman interjected in between and told Kapil that "success has gone to her (Katrina Kaif) head" especially after doing a big role in Bharat.