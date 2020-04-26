Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni was shocked by the reports about his love affair with actress Neha Sharma and she asked the mega power star about the credibility of the rumours before their marriage.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan made his acting debut with Puri Jagannath's 2007 movie Chirutha, which featured Bollywood actress Neha Sharma alongside him. It was rumoured during those days that the actor had secretly married the actress and also gone a honeymoon trip with her.

Ram Charan, who kept mum on the rumours got engaged to Upasana Kamineni, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in Hyderabad on 1 December 2011. The two got married at the Temple Trees Farm House on 14 June 2012 and who's who of Indian cinema had attended their grand wedding ceremony.

After keeping quiet for two years, Ram Charan had broken his silence over the rumours about his marriage with Neha Sharma on a television chat show. He had stated that he was shocked when he had first heard the rumour. His family had asked him not to pay any heed to this false news.

"I am a married man and such rumours can definitely hamper my marriage. As a husband, it is my responsibility not to bring in a situation where my wife would have to protect me from other women. Chirutha was my debut film and since then the rumours about me secretly marrying Neha and going on a honeymoon started doing the rounds. My dad had asked me not to take this false news seriously," Ram Charan had told on the TV chat show.

He had also revealed that his wife, who was his friend before the marriage, has asked about the rumours. Ram Charan had added, "Upasana and I were good friends then and even she knew that these were just made up news. Even after we got married, we made sure that this news would never create any problems for us. Upasana is now busy with her profession and she understands every bit of it."