Actor Ram Charan Tej, and wife Upasana Konidela, who is one of the board members of the Apollo group of hospitals, were got married to each other on June 14, 2012. It is almost eight years since they are married, and like any other couple, the common question they are asked is, "When will you have kids"?

Because Ram Charan is not easily accessible to media, and Upasana is, she is often asked this question, which ends up upsetting the entrepreneur. Also, Upasana, with a lot of patience, explain people why they haven't had kids till now.

Also, she has a lot of pressure on these kinds of things for being the only daughter in law of Chiranjeevi. So often, she faces such humiliating questions which she has no other choice than answering.

By a popular YouTube channel, once in an interview, Upasana was asked the same question and she replied, "See having kids or not having is completely my personal choice. I and my husband will think about it later. I don't know why people always ask me about it. I have the whole Apollo behind me when I decide to get pregnant. So we know what to do and when."

Trolled for weight gain

Upasana was badly trolled for her weight after getting married to Ram Charan. People said she has masculine features and not those feminine ones, unlike every other girl. So she took a lot of time to lose weight and set an example for every other girl out there.

Talking about the same, she said, "It took me a really long time to lose weight. So I am not ready to put on immediately because of pregnancy. Also, I am scared of pregnancy. That process is mentally and physically draining. I am a much-organised person and I need things to be planned much before I even begin working on them."