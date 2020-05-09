Once a leading actress of her time, Twinkle Khanna is known for making headlines with her witty statements on Twitter these days. Since she quit acting and became an author, Akshay Kumar's wife has been on the receiving end of incessant trolling.

This, primarily because Twinkle has been quite vocal in her criticism of PM Narendra Modi. She has landed into hot waters many a time lately, but its not anything new to her.

The 46-year-old was mocked by Netizens a few years ago when she shared a dubious picture on social media. Twinkle was seen posing in a photoshoot for Vogue, as she was surrounded by plenty of books arranged in and around her.

Twinkle Khanna controversy's favourite child

The former actress was seen donning a white floral pyjama set by Gucci, with red strappy heels, looking absolutely stunning. But what grabbed everyone's attention was that Twinkle was sitting on a pile of books and many believed that she kept her foot on them, which did not go down well with the trolls.

Since Mrs Khanna is a keen 'Bookworm' and a writer her self, she is the author of two bestsellers - Mrs Funnybones (a compilation of humour columns) and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. It was shocking for trollers as well as paparazzi that why she posted such a picture as to when one cannot respect books why to call yourself a bookworm.

The picture became viral and became a hot topic on social media. Netizens began brutally trolling her. One user wrote, "Looking perfect, gorgeous, hot, beautiful but foot on books? Who else will respect book if not a writer (sic)"

Another tweet read, "Such shame to sit on the books with footwear (sic)".

Looking perfect gorgeous hot beautiful but foot on books?? Who else's will respect books if not a writer. — Farwa Shahzad (@farwashahzad) October 24, 2017

Kitabo pe pair rakna buri baat ha madam — ?Muhammad Mukarram ? (@mukarram3) October 24, 2017

Twinkle Khanna's savage AF reply to trolls

Later on, the 46-year-old actress clarified all the speculations by reposting her picture on Instagram with a caption saying, "My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don't want to get dust on the cover- aside from that I have no qualms with sitting on books, sleeping next to them or even keeping a pile in the bathroom to read regularly-The God of Wisdom visits you when you read books not worship them - Love and laughter from this bookworm."

Twinkle Khanna became a successful actress before going on to become a housewife, and later a successful author. She has done many noteworthy roles and featured in films like Jab Pyaar Kissi Se Hota Hai starring Salman Khan, Mela which was a blockbuster movie along with Aamir Khan and Baadshah with Shah Rukh Khan.

Moreover, she has also produced several films of Akshay Kumar under the banner of Grazing Goat Pictures and has now opened her own production firm named Mrs Funnybones Movies. Her first film as a producer was R Balki-directed 'Padman' starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.