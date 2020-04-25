Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. It is known that Twinkle is a witty person and her unapologetic and unabashed comments often leaves Khiladi actor embarrassed and it was witnessed by fans when the duo had graced one of the episodes of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 5.

Needless to say, fans were thoroughly entertained with the funny stories that the husband-wife had shared. Not to forget, how Twinkle landed her childhood friend Karan in a lot of embarrassing moments, which made him rethink his decision of inviting her on his chat show.

One of the highlights from the hilarious episode was when Twinkle told the nation about how her mother Dimple Kapadia warned her daughter about Akshay's supposed sexual orientation.

The actress-turned-writer said that it was when the Good Newwz star had visited her house to ask for her hand in marriage. As Akshay was trying his best to be the perfect son-in-law to be and was attempting acupuncture on Dimple's back, the senior actress whispered to Twinkle that she had heard that he was gay. This was followed by a suggestion - 'You all live together for one year and then we'll see.'

This revelation had Karan, Twinkle, Akshay as well as all the audience laugh out loud.

Twinkle partied with ex-boyfriend

Not many are aware that Mrs Funnybones had dated director-producer Abhishek Kapoor long before she found her Mr Right. However, unlike other B-Town affairs where exes avoid facing each other at public events, Twinkle, Abhishek share a warm bond of friendship. Not just that, the Kesari actor is also close to his wife's former boyfriend.

While not much is known about Twinkle and Abhishek's affair, the former had once attended the Kedarnath director's birthday party without husband Akshay in 2010. Many eyebrows were raised back then, however, it turned out that the Sooryanshi star was abroad shooting for a film.