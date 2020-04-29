Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 5 was one of the most entertaining seasons - from Kangana Ranaut's infamous 'nepotism' comment, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor appearing together to the witty Twinkle Khanna making her debut on show - the season had all the spicy ingredients for fans to watch the show on repeat.

The episode graced by Twinkle and Akshay Kumar was one hilarious watch where the former spiced up the show with her one-liners leaving Akshay with a lot of blushing moments. The writer had also landed her childhood friend and host Karan in embarrassing situations, which made him rethink his decision of inviting her on his chat show.

One of the highlights from the hilarious episode was when KJo shot a rather tricky question to her. "What Akshay has that the other Khans don't?", he asked and pat came a reply from her, "Some extra inches." To a flabbergasted Karan, she quickly added: "Don't look at his crotch. I meant his feet. You /always had your mind in other people's crotches. His feet-size 12."

If that wasn't enough, the former actress further left many eyebrows raised when she added that Karan had always had his mind on other people's crotches. The host too decided to turn the joke on himself by saying, "Crotch, crotch hota hai."

Dimple Kapadia about Akshay's sexual orientation

Another revelation by Twinkle that left the husband-wife duo and Karan laugh out loud was when Mrs Funnybones told the nation about how her mother Dimple Kapadia warning her about Akshay's supposed sexual orientation.

The actress-turned-writer said that it was when the Good Newwz star had visited her house to ask for her hand in marriage. As Akshay was trying his best to be the perfect son-in-law to be and was attempting acupuncture on Dimple's back, the senior actress whispered to Twinkle that she had heard that he was gay. This was followed by a suggestion - 'You all live together for one year and then we'll see.'