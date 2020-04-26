We all have seen Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar in all shapes, sizes and avatars. From his hoodie phase to sparkly suits, Karan Johar's fashion sense has become conventional over the years. Being quarantined, he has been spending quality time with his kids Roohi, Yash and his mother Hiroo Johar.

Karan has been entertaining his fans with all sorts of funny videos with Roohi and Yash. In one of the #lockdownwithJohars videos, Karan munchkin called him old (Budha) because of the grey lines in his hair. Now flaunting his unrecognisable look, Karan has shared a quarantine selfie on his Instagram that might shock you.

Karan Johar shared a monochrome picture and captioned the post, "Black white and grey." While Karan's new look might blow up the minds of his fans, the favourite Dharma Kid Varun Dhawan called him 'Bond Villain'.

Karan Johar might have been posting entertaining stuff for the fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown with his online series, where his children make fun of him, but one thing that is vividly obvious from all his post is that he is comfortable at a time when millions of people in the world are struggling to make ends meet.

This fact was recently acknowledged by Johar himself after he was hit hard by a post pointing out to the privilege celebrities have. A video which was posted by Malang screenwriter Aniruddha Guha, which was captioned as, "The only #Covid_19 video that matters, about the only people who matter: Celebrities. #ThankYouCelebrities."

Check out the video:

The only #Covid_19 video that matters, about the only people who matter: Celebrities. #ThankYouCelebrities pic.twitter.com/lKsAbAPjIx — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) April 25, 2020

This hit Karan hard and he said, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!"

Karan has been sharing several videos with his kids where Roohi and Yash can be seen having cute little banters with their dad.