Tim Allen is one of the most recognisable TV dads in Hollywood. From his work on Home Improvement to his current TV show Last Man Standing, Tim portrays a picture of suburban wholesomeness

However, Tim Allen wasn't always so squeaky clean. Before Tim became famous with his iconic roles in the Toy Story franchise as Buzz Lightyear or his famous turn as Santa Clause he was arrested for drug possession.

Arrested for possession of cocaine

He was reportedly arrested for possession of nearly a pound-and-a-half of cocaine at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International airport in Michigan in 1978.

He spent 28 months in federal prison, as opposed to a life sentence, for giving up the names of other drug offenders.

The fact that our beloved family man was once a drug dealer, as well as a snitch, is a hard pill to swallow but it certainly looks like Tim Allen has turned his life around for the better.

It is known that Tim Allen was born in 1953 and he apparently started his career as a comedian in 1975. Tim Allen is apparently a Republican. We wonder what the actor thinks about Donald Trump winning a second term.