Late actress Divya Bharti's sudden demise was a shock for the industry back in the day. The actress had signed almost 92 films and all these films had to find a replacement against Divya Bharti. One such film was Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon starrer 'Laadla' whose many scenes had already been shot with Bharti but post her death Bharti was replaced by the superstar of all time Sridevi.

Sridevi had to re-shoot all the scenes shot by Bharti. According to sources, when the film started shooting again after 6 months, there were strange incidents on the set. In one scene, Sridevi was accompanied by Shakti Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Sridevi used to get stuck in the same place where Divya Bharti used to get stuck. Both Raveena Tandon and Shakti Kapoor were stunned by this.

Divya Bharti died at 19

Apart from Laadla, Divya had also signed super hit films like Mohra and Vijaypath but could not complete it as she died untimely only at the age of 19 years. In the late hours of April 5, 1993, Bharti fell off the balcony window of her fifth-floor apartment in Tulsi Buildings, Versova, Andheri West (Mumbai).

Bharti met director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala through Govinda at the shooting of Shola Aur Shabnam, and they were married 10 May 1992. Divya and Sajid were married in a private ceremony in the presence of her hairdresser-friend Sandhya, Sandhya's husband and a Qazi at Nadiadwala's Tulsi Buildings residence (in Mumbai). She converted to Islam after marriage and changed her name to Sana Nadiadwala.

Divya Bharti stepped into the Hindi cinema with the film Vishwatma (1992). It was rumoured back then that Divya would replace Sridevi, but unfortunately, destiny had a different plan for her. Today, both these contemporaries are no more with us but fans shall always cherish them in their memories.