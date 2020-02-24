Sridevi was known for her charisma, beauty and acting skills.Two years ago on this day (February 24), Bollywood's most loved actress breathed her last in Dubai. Her untimely death shook the nation. The actress was eager to watch her daughter Janhvi Kapoor make her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak but her wish remained unfulfilled.

On her second death anniversary, her daughter Janhvi posted an unseen black and white picture of her with her mom Sridevi with an endearing caption which reads, 'Miss you every day.' Anil Kapoor too penned a heartfelt note on Sridevi. Sunita Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of her and Sridevi. Boney Kapoor too remembered his wife on her second death anniversary. Boney Kapoor performed pooja this morning at their Juhu residence in the loving memory of Sri.

Manish Malhotra, who has designed clothes for Sridevi for the longest time, shared an unseen picture of the actress.

Check out the pictures here: