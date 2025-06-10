SS Rajamouli has long been one of Indian cinema's most visionary, game-changing directors, who has revolutionized the size and scope of Telugu cinema as much as that of Indian cinema. From blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, he has proved he is a storytelling maestro. But not even a superstar filmmaker like him has been immune to controversy—particularly when he made a comment comparing two of the industry's biggest stars, Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas.

SS Rajamouli generated a furor with one of his controversial comments made during a promotional event several years ago, and it didn't go down well with numerous B-Town fans. Talking about Hrithik Roshan's role in Dhoom 2, Rajamouli said he was in love with Hrithik's look and character when he himself saw the movie. But after seeing Prabhas in Billa, he had to reconsider.

The filmmaker said at the time: " Just now I watched Billa's songs, poster and trailer...........I say only 1 thing.......Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I would like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking us beyond the Hollywood level of Telugu cinema.

The statement, which was cheered in the regional film circle when it was made, earned the wrath of a section of the audience, who found it belittling to Hrithik's talent.

Years later, during the red carpet of the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Rajamouli spoke about the incident. Contemplating his words, he finally issued an apology for his comments, clarifying that he didn't mean to mock Hrithik.

"It was decades ago, decades ago ... I mean, I would say 15, 16. But yes, it wasn't a good use of words — I will say that, because you don't want to see that happen to anyone. I never meant to knock him in no way; I have a lot of respect for him. It was a different world," he said.

However, there are no differences between Rajamouli and Prabhas as the two continue to be friends, as proved by Baahubali 1 and 2. The two-part epic proved to be a significant turning point for Indian cinema in more than just adding up at the box office, pushing the envelope in storytelling and visual effects.

What's Next for SS Rajamouli?

Seems like after the roaring success of RRR, it's time to shift his concentration to his next one — SSMB29. The action-adventure movie features Mahesh Babu in the lead casting Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as well. Set to be a world tour adventure, the film is already getting noticed.

