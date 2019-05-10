Shahid Kapoor may have been married to Mira Rajput, a girl from outside the Bollywood industry, but his affection towards this Hollywood actress has been unmatched. So if you ask Shahid, "If you are an invisible guy, which girl would you like to watch taking a shower?", his pat response will be Avengers: Endgame actress Scarlett Johansson.

In one of his old interviews, when Shahid was asked this question, he took a while to answer it and said, "Why should I only watch a girl taking a shower then? How useless would my invisibility be." He stretched his answer thinking what to say next and then he replied while picking up his coffee mug, "I find Scarlett Johansson very hot so..."

And when the interviewer further poked Shahid about his naughty fantasy with Scarlett saying, "awesome in the shower eeh", the actor couldn't hold back the smirk as he clinked his coffee mug.

However, that was not the only time when Shahid had openly declared his love for Scarlett in an interview. While interacting with yesteryear actress and TV host Simi Garewal, Shahid had said that Scarlett was extremely desirable. When Karan Johar asked Shahid about one rumour that he would like someone to start about him, the actor replied, "that Scarlett Johansson's marriage broke up because of me" and he repeated his answer when asked about his wildest fantasy.

When Karan tried to dig deep into Shahid's fantasy asking him what would he do with Scarlett, pat came the reply, "I would do so many things that everything in her life breaks up only because of me."

In another old interview, Shahid asked the interviewer to start a rumour about him that he was dating Scarlett Johansson. "I think she is unbelievable hot. I used to find her hot before she became a star and somebody tell her that. That she understands that my feelings are real because everybody else came in her life after she became a star," Shahid said while expressing about his unconditional love to Scarlett.

Watch the video compilation here: