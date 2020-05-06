Rumours about Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's affair had made a lot of noise in the industry after they worked together in the remake of Don. However, the two always denied dating each other. But Shah Rukh and Priyanka had met long before working together in Farhan Akhtar's directorial.

At 17, Priyanka had landed as the first runner-up at 2000's Miss India pageant. And coincidentally, Shah Rukh was one of the judges at the Miss India competition. And being a judge, he got a chance to ask a hypothetical question to Priyanka wherein he asked who would she get married to a sports champion, a rich business or a Bollywood superstar like him.

"Hypothetically, if you were to marry one of the following, who will it be? An Indian sportsman, like Azhar bhai — who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride. Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swarovski, who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again. Or a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you a complicated multiple-choice question about a hypothetical wedding like this. And before you answer, let me tell you, whatever your answer is, none of it will prejudice my marks for you. I am sure Azhar Bhai and Swarovski won't mind," Shah Rukh Khan had asked.

Priyanka's hard-hitting reply

Priyanka smartly replied to Shah Rukh's question and floored everyone with her with and intelligence. "If I was to choose one of these three very difficult choices, I think I would go to a great Indian sportsman. Because when I come back home, or when he comes back home, I know I will be there to be his support to tell him I am proud of him, just as India is. To be able to tell him, 'Hey look, you did your best and you are the best,' and I will take immense pride in my husband who will be a man of strong character if he can bring so much pride to my country. Thank you very much," she replied and it was followed by a loud cheer from the audience.

Now, we can't say for sure whether there was anything brewing Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra or not; but all the speculations and rumours, did make sure that we don't get to see the two together on the big screen ever again.

Watch the video here: