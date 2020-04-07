Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was once shocked when one of his female fans went beyond boundaries with her love for him and left all the money in her bank account and locker for the actor after she died.

Sanjay Dutt is undoubtedly one of the finest, experienced and talented actors of the Hindi film industry. He has played a variety of roles in many films and created a niche for himself. He has amassed a huge number of fans especially through his unique mannerisms and dialogue diction. They feel the emotions of his characters and imitate him.

We have seen fans doing various things including building temples to their favourite stars to show their love for them. They have surprised them through their sweet gestures. But Nobody has ever done like this for any actor and Sanjay Dutt is the first star from Indian cinema to receive such a way of loving from his female fan.

But one fan crossed all the boundaries of love and craze, she left all the money in her bank account and locker for Sanjay Dutt after she died. It came as a shock and surprise to the actor for having a fan who loved him so dearly.

'I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it'

In an interview, Sanjay Dutt had opened up on his fans' craze and said, "As actors, we are used to fans naming their children after us, chasing us down the street and even giving us gifts. But this has shocked me. I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it."

Sanjay Dutt is known for his generosity. He has gone out of his way to help his friends, fans and his loved one. However, the actor refused to take all the money and decided to hand it over to the people who are the rightful owners of the same. This gesture in itself is very generous and will stay as a memory forever.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a busy year set for him with five big-ticket movies in his kitty. The Bollywood actor is lined up to release much-talked-about multi-lingual movie KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 in the coming days of 2020.