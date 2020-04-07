The fans of KGF franchise seem to be becoming restless so as the media. Every now and then, we are reading lots of rumours about the movie, notably related to the cast and crew. Now, the latest speculations doing round are about the story of the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer.

A Tragic Ending on Cards

If you are a fan of Yash, please avoid reading this piece of news as it might be a spoiler for you. Well, Telugu media is abuzz with the rumours of KGF 2 ending on a sad note. Yes, Rocky Bhai, who eliminated Garuda in the end in KGF: Chapter 1, will meet the same fate as Garuda.

It means KGF 2 will be end on a tragic note. Rocky Bhai, who rebuilds the KGF empire, will be killed in the climax, say reports. Apparently, Prime Minister Raimika Sen (Raveena Tandon) issues death warrant against India's biggest criminal.

Multi-Cornered Battle

Rocky Bhai seems like going to have a multi-cornered battle to protect in newly-earned empire. Rajendra Desai, father of his girlfriend, Kamal, Guru Pandian, Andrews and Inayat Khalil have set their eyes on it, while his biggest threat is Adheera, brother of Suryavardhan.

Sanjay Dutt has been signed to play the role of Adheera. The politics and one upmanship take center stage in the story, add reports. However, Prashanth Neel is doing away with violence.

Lesser Violence

"Yash wants to ensure his younger fans have access to KGF Chapter 2. Let's not forget, his fan-base is at its most dense in the pre-teen age bracket. The violence will therefore be toned down although the theme is dark and sinister," a source is quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, the Hombale Films-produced movie, which is scheduled for release on 23 October, might have delayed release. The shooting and all the post-production works have come to a halt due to global Coronavirus outbreak.