Thalapathy Vijay's Master has emerged victorious to become the most-awaited South Indian movie of 2020. It has beaten the biggies like Yash's multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2, Ajith Kumar's Valimai, Rajinikanth's Annaatthhe, Prabhas' Jaan and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The International Business Times conducted a poll to understand audience's pulse on the most expected film of 2020. The website had given an opportunity for its readers to participate in the poll and cast their precious votes for the films which they are eagerly awaiting.

1000s of people participated in the poll which ran for a week. The results are as follows:

Master at No 1 Position

Vijay's Master has secured the top position. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial had occupied the numero uno from the day the poll commenced and there was not much competition for the crime thriller. It secured 45.61 percent of votes.

Yash's multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2 came second by garnering 33.83 percent of votes. This is a multilingual movie and being eagerly-awaited by cine-goers from all the languages, yet the Prashanth Neel-directorial could not beat Master in the end.

Valimai at Distant Third

Ajith Kumar's Valimai, surprisingly, did not get as much votes as much was expected from H Vinoth's film. It could only earn 15.68 percent of votes to end at the third place.

Annaatthhe, Jaan and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The shocking part of the story is that other three biggies like Rajinikanth's Annaatthhe, Prabhas-starrer Jaan and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have got poor numbers.

Annaatthhe earned 2.58 percent of votes. A Rajinikanth film failing to give competition clearly indicate his losing popularity among the fans. Jaan has earned 1.32 percent of votes, while the Mohanlal-starrer had garnered 0.98 percent of votes.

Verdict:

The poll clearly indicate that Master and KGF 2 are the most-awaited movies among the South Indian audience in 2020. While the Vijay-starrer is scheduled for release in April and might be pushed to May due to Coronavirus scare, the Yash-starrer will release on 23 October for Dasara celebration.